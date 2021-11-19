ICU bed usage rate for Covid-19 in Sarawak drops to 53.1 pct

KUCHING (Nov 19): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients dropped to 53.1 per cent yesterday.

This was well below the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 62.3 per cent.

According to a Ministry of Health infographic posted on Facebook today, Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 was the 10th highest in the country.

Klang Valley topped the table with an ICU bed utilisation rate of 83.2 per cent, followed by Kelantan (75.3 per cent), Penang (74.2 per cent), Perlis (73.7 per cent), Terengganu (71.9 per cent), Perak (69.7 per cent), and Negeri Sembilan (63.2 per cent).

Other states that recorded lower ICU bed utilisation rates than the national rate included Johor (54.4 per cent), Melaka (53.3 per cent), Sabah (51.2 per cent), Kedah (42.5 per cent), and Pahang (42.4 per cent).

Labuan recorded the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate in the country at just 25 per cent.