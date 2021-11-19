Law minister: Najib’s application for free land still subject to final nod

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 19): The government has decided to establish a special committee to examine former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s application for a house and plot of land allegedly worth RM100 million, according to Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The de facto law minister also said the Cabinet has provisionally approved Najib’s application based on legal provisions in the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act 1980, but stressed that the decision was not yet final.

“Today, the Cabinet has decided to establish a committee to look into the proposal.

“The committee’s role will be to review the proposed guidelines for the fulfilment of the request, including rates, conditions and maximum limits or quantum, for the provision of land and residential houses, under the Former Prime Minister’s Remuneration Schedule, for future implementation,” he said in a statement today.

The issue came to light when former prime minister and Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad asked the government to confirm Najib’s request during yesterday’s Parliament sitting.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz confirmed that the matter was discussed.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim then said Pakatan Harapan would have to review its formal cooperation with the government if Najib’s application was approved.

Earlier today, Najib claimed he has “rejected” the property for which he applied and denied knowing it was worth RM100 million as reported.

He stressed that while it was his entitlement as a former prime minister, he did not want his application to affect the outcome of the Melaka state election tomorrow. – MalayMail