MBKS considering multilingual forms to assist rental aid applicants

KUCHING (Nov 19): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) can issue multilingual Sarawak Rental Assistance Scheme (SRAS) application forms, said councillor Jong Yean Pin.

He said this is to benefit the elderly, who may not understand the original form in Bahasa Malaysia.

“Nevertheless, the community leaders and area chiefs from SUPP (Sarawak United People’s Party) Kuching branch will do their best to reach out the residents at KMC Flats Ban Hock Road to help them fill the application forms. Moreover, this SRAS is open to tenants working elsewhere,” he said in a statement today.

Jong recently led a group of committee members from the Deshon area to assist residents with SRAS applications.

“The assistance amount is RM200 monthly for a period of three years in order for the residents of KMC Flats to reduce their burden of living,” he explained.

MBKS distributed SRAS application forms to KMC Flats residents several weeks ago.

Some residents have submitted the forms with the relevant documents to MBKS.