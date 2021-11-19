PBB to field 47 candidates in upcoming Sarawak polls – Nanta

KUCHING (Nov 19): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) is in the midst of screening its incumbents and potential candidates for the upcoming Sarawak election, said its secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi tonight.

Nanta, who is also Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs and Kapit MP, said the screening process with the Insolvency Department, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is important to gauge their credibility and integrity.

“The screening process of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates, particularly that of PBB, is a must so that we can be satisfied that there will not be any problems when fielding all 47 of them,” he said in a press conference called after a PBB meeting at its headquarters in Jalan Bako here.

When asked if there would be new faces among the 47 PBB candidates, Nanta said new faces will be about 10 to 20 per cent of the total number of candidates.

“As the matter is being finalised and candidates are being screened, I could not give you the exact number,” he said.

He however pointed out that PBB has always fielded new faces in almost all elections because new faces are part and parcel of renewal of party policy.

Nanta also did not deny that some of the incumbents had willingly not to seek election and the GPS chairman, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had thanked them for giving chance to new faces.