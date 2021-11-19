PBK vies for four state seats in Limbang, including Ba’kelalan

MIRI (Nov 19): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) will be fielding candidates in all four state constituencies in the Limbang division, including Ba’Kelalan which is expected to be a hot seat in the coming 12th Sarawak election.

In a statement today, its vice president Peter Asut, 62, said he will be standing in Ba’kelalan, which could pave the way for a multi-cornered fight against incumbent Baru Bian, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu presidential council member; Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s Martin Labo and a yet to be named Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate

The three other PBK candidates are retired teacher Lim Lian Hun, 70, in Bukit Kota; Professor Dr Petrus Bulan, 68, in Batu Danau; and ex-soldier Riyah Basrah, 59, in Bukit Sari where the incumbent is Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

A retired Senior Assistant Environmental Officer of State Health Department and Ministry of Health Malaysia, Peter said he hoped to uplift the rural communities, especially the Dayaks, who are still far behind in terms of development.

“Give us (PBK) the chance to be the next Sarawak government. PBK is not merely fighting to be the next Government of Sarawak but we are fighting to reinstate Sarawak as a sovereign nation and seal her rightful inheritance as the sole heir to this motherland of Bumi Kenyalang, “ he said.