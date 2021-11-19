PN hopes to secure sufficient seats to form Melaka government – Ahmad Faizal

MELAKA (Nov 19): Perikatan Nasional (PN) hopes to secure sufficient seats in the Melaka election tomorrow to form the state government, said Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said PN was confident with its move to name Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin as its candidate for Chief Minister, as the announcement was well-received by the people.

“When PN decided to contest in all 28 seats, our hope is to win as many seats as we can.

“I don’t want to be too optimistic but we have to work hard until midnight tonight to ensure the victory of all our candidates,” he told a press conference here today.

PN is contesting all 28 seats in the state election, with Bersatu fielding candidates in 15 constituencies, Pas eight and Gerakan five.

Yesterday, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced Mas Ermieyati, who is also Masjid Tanah Bersatu division chief, as its candidate for Chief Minister if the coalition receives the mandate to form the Melaka government.

The Melaka election was held following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4 after four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. – Bernama