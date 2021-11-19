RMAF: Fighter jet pilot in Penang air base crash now stable after spinal surgery

SEBERANG PERAI (Nov 19): The pilot who was injured in the Hawk 108 aircraft crash last Tuesday has been recovering well after a successful operation at the Seberang Jaya Hospital two days ago.

Major Mohd Fareez Omar sustained injuries on his spine and underwent an operation at about 7pm on Wednesday at the hospital.

“He is now under observation and still needs follow-up treatment,” the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) said in a statement this morning.

It added that Fareez’s follow-up medical care to ensure his recovery will be handled by the RMAF.

According to the RMAF, Fareez has two children — a three-year-old and a five-month-old — with his wife, Siti Hajar Abdullah and their welfare is being coordinated by the Butterworth Air Base.

“The RMAF has formed an investigation panel to conduct a detailed investigation regarding the Hawk 108 aircraft crash and hope the public do not speculate or spread any fake news about this,” it said.

At about 10.07pm on Tuesday night, the Hawk 108 aircraft crashed in the Butterworth Air Base where Captain Mohamad Affendi Bustamy was killed on the spot while Fareez was injured. — Malay Mail