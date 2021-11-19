Solskjaer says struggling Man Utd should relish pressure

LONDON (Nov 19): Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the intense pressure he and his struggling stars are under can make Manchester United a better team as they seek to rescue their faltering season.

United travel to Watford on Saturday licking their wounds after four defeats in their past six Premier League matches, including chastening home losses to Liverpool and Manchester City.

They are sixth in the table, five points adrift of the top four and nine points behind leaders Chelsea.

“We know the poor run of form puts ourselves under pressure but that pressure should be a joy, it should be something that makes us a better team and makes every player perform at their best level,” Solskjaer said at his pre-match press conference today.

The Norwegian was asked directly if he felt safe in his job as action resumes following the international break.

“The players, the staff, myself and the club, we are all working towards one goal and that’s for this team to improve and get better results,” Solskjaer said.

“The fans are still supporting the team and the club. They’ve been through this period and backed this team through the rebuild.

“You know when you lose a game you’re always disappointed and under pressure. We’ve communicated well and openly and honestly.

“There’s one game now that matters but also there’s what goes on after that. We’re all refreshed, this week has been really good in training and we’re ready for tomorrow.”

Responding to reports that Jesse Lingard’s contract talks had broken down, with the England midfielder looking to leave United, Solskjaer said: “Jesse is training really hard, really well, and he’s ready and available for me. Definitely he’s disappointed he hasn’t played more of course.

“With regards to his contract situation and the talks, I’ve not been in those very closely. For me, Jesse is still part of this squad, an important part, and he gives energy and quality to the group every day.” – AFP