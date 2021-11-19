Song police pick up Form 4 girl in connection with abandoned baby case

SIBU (Nov 19): Police in Song have picked up a 16-year-old to assist with the investigation of the case of a newborn baby boy abandoned in bushes behind a rental house at Jalan Mission yesterday morning.

Song police chief DSP Rowney Michael Jalak said the Form 4 girl was arrested at the rental house around 6.30pm, some nine hours after the baby was found.

“Initial investigation found that the suspect was the younger sister of the man who lodged the police report,” he told Utusan Borneo.

He said police are now on the hunt for the teenager’s boyfriend, who has since disappeared.

“The boy is believed to be 15 to 16 years old,” Rowney said.

He explained the suspect had earlier told her 34-year-old brother that she heard a baby crying behind the house.

They then discovered the boy left on grass and dry leaves without any clothes.

There was still blood around the baby’s navel, indicating that he was a newborn.

The suspect’s brother then lodged a police report and the baby was moved to Song Health Clinic.

The baby has since been transferred to Kapit Hospital for further observation.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years by a parent or person having care of it.