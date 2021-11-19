S’wak may categorise Malaysia My Second Home applicants into distinct groups, says Tiong

KUCHING (Nov 19): The Sarawak government is considering categorising Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme applicants into several distinct groups, according to Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

The Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the People’s Republic of China said the groups included retirement, education, medical tourism, and investment.

“There can also be customised packages for the purchase of properties in different regions or locations to make it more convenient for applicants to look for fixed residence at a specific price range,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued after Tiong paid a courtesy call on Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan to discuss various subjects of note, including the MM2H programme.

The Bintulu MP and Malaysia China Business Council chairman said it was agreed during the meeting that the government should avoid a partial or disjointed approach to the MM2H programme.

The MM2H programme was originally aimed at attracting foreigners to spend their retirement in Malaysia.

According to Tiong, the current programme had resulted in a mixed bag of applications without clear rules for each applicant group.

During the meeting, Awang Tengah had expressed agreement with the proposals, adding the entire application process must be simplified further to avoid cumbersome red tape and introduce more people-friendly procedures, with the joint co-operation of all parties involved.

According to him, an environment that is attractive and convenient for foreign applicants must be built in order to attract economic investment and help spur the state’s development.

He said the Sarawak government would also regulate applicants in specific groups according to the area they have applied to invest in.

“These should apply to industries of a certain value and with a certain amount of medical coverage as part of the relevant requirements for this applicant group.

“The details would be further ironed out based on discussions with the relevant stakeholders before a final decision is made,” added Awang Tengah.

Both leaders also agreed that Sarawak’s immigration autonomy could also be a factor in MM2H application requirements in determining whether retirees meet the requirements to apply for a second home in Sarawak.

Awang Tengah, who is Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources as well as Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, also affirmed China as an important partner with great potential for cooperation.

He said the Sarawak government hoped to invite more Chinese higher education institutions to the state in order to deepen academic cooperation.

“On the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic, the two countries can further cooperate on medical development with the merging of Chinese and Western medicines. This exchange may also accelerate the number of MM2H applicants from China,” he said.

Awang Tengah added the state and federal governments will discuss the application conditions for MM2H, including applicants’ financial capacities and conditions for property purchases.