Bung apologises, promises action

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 19): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has promised to take immediate action to address the water disruptions at Universiti Utama Condominium (UUC) in Telipok and other areas in the state.

Bung, who is also Sabah Works Minister, said the measures included 24-hour delivery of water to the affected areas and repair works on pumps at the Telibong 1 water treatment plant in nearby Tuaran.

He said the repair works, which started on Thursday, is expected to be completed in 10 days.

“Sabahans deserve clean water supply like those in all other states. I apologise for all the inconveniences caused. The disruptions are deeply regretted,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“This is a short-term measure and follow-up action will be carried out based on research or workshops that have been done,” he said.

“The issue of water supply at several areas is very serious. This has been happening for the last few years and it is becoming prevalent,” he said in a statement on Friday.

The Deputy Chief Minister was commenting on the people’s grouses due to the lack of water supply in the last few days.

Water has also been dispatched to the affected housing areas since Nov 6, said Bung.

“Nevertheless, the frequency of the delivery prior to cannot meet the needs of consumers,” he said.

He added that his ministry had ordered Jetama Sdn Bhd, which is the operator of Telibong 1 water treatment plant, to increase the number of water delivery by lorries to the users at UUC and University Condo Apartment (UCA) 2.

He said that a total of 4.5 million litres daily were needed to fill up the balance tank at UUC and 4.9 million litres daily for the storage tank, while at UCA 2, a total of 2.8 million litres daily were needed for the balance tank and 5.5 million litres daily for the storage tank.

He also said that the water delivery services by the lorries were free.

Bung also instructed the Sabah Water Department to inform the ministry of the current water supply status.

Residents, especially those at the UUC and UCA 2 claimed having no water supply since one week ago and called on the relevant authority to solve the problem.

A recent viral video showed tempers flared at UUC as a tenant was allegedly made to pay the surcharge for water services by the condominium’s management corporation despite not getting a drop of water.

The residential apartment was undergoing water rationing for six months.

On Thursday, Bung said the time might have come for the water supply management in Sabah be given to a third party due to the long-standing problem and in fact, very serious now.

He said he would table the proposal paper to the Sabah State Cabinet.

Sabah Progressive Party president Datuk Yong Teck Lee said that the continuous water supply problem had become a major issue which required attention and immediate action from the state’s top leaders.

The state assemblyman (appointed) regretted that the Sabah Water Department failed in the maintenance of the water pumps at the Telibong water treatment plant, hence causing water supply disruptions.