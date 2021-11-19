Yii serenades to Melaka voters in new normal

MIRI (Nov 19): Limited by Covid standard operating procedures (SOP) to campaign for election, some get creative to reach out to voters.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii from Democratic Action Party (DAP) is serenading voters with his guitar together with Sandakan MP Vivian Wong to rally support for Kerk Chee Yee, DAP candidate for N 16 Ayer Keroh in Melaka.

In the video posted on his Facebook page today, Yii said they had both just arrived in Ayer Keroh to support Kerk in the Melaka state election being held today.

“He is not only a young man who is dedicated, committed, hardworking and smart, but he is also a high spirited person who is people oriented and understands the struggles as well as needs of the people,” he said of Kerk.

With face-to-face campaigning not permitted, social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and even TikTok have become popular channels to get messages across to voters.