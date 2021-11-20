99.1 per cent of 545 patients in Category 1 and 2

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 20): Sabah recorded 545 new cases of Covid-19 on Nov 20, with almost 99.1 per cent of patients in Category 1 and 2.

There were four deaths in Tenom and one in Beaufort.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the number of patients experiencing serious side effects as a result of Covid-19 infection remains low.

“No patients were reported in Category 3, two patients in Category 4 and only one in Category 5. Almost 99.1 percent of all patients were in Category 1 and 2.

“Two more patients have not been categorised as they are still under Health Department’s assessment,” he said.

Meanwhile, positive cases stemming from symptomatic screening are high on Saturday with 222 cases or almost 41 per cent of the total number.

These cases that are synonymous with sporadic infection indicate that the virus has been in the community, and the risk of infection is high.

As of Nov 19, 2,078,453 or 75.35 per cent of Sabah adult population have been fully vaccinated.