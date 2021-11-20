Abdul Karim praises Sarawak United despite Malaysia Cup exit

KUCHING (Nov 20): Youth and Sports Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is pleased with Sarawak United FC’s efforts despite losing 6-3 on aggregate to Terengganu FC in the Malaysia Cup quarterfinals.

E. Elavasaran’s squad suffered a 4-2 defeat in the second leg at UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam on Thursday.

“Although Sarawak United lost, I regard it as a good performance by them at this stage because before this, they were playing in the Premier League and for them to reach the Malaysia Cup quarterfinals is a very encouraging achievement,” he told reporters in a press conference after visiting the Sin Chew Daily plant in Bintawa yesterday.

“Furthermore, Sarawak United were playing their home games away unlike other teams who could play in their own home grounds.”

The minister was also upbeat about the squad’s chances in the Super League and confident that the Golden Hornbills can improve next season.

“I hope they can also do well in the years to come,” he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced Sarawak United and Kuching City to be based in the peninsula during the Premier League and Malaysia Cup campaigns.

Abdul Karim said he fully understood the situation.

“Nevertheless, the teams have been able to save on travelling costs for matches.

“Besides that, home spectators are not even allowed to attend matches (at the stadium) here,” he said.

“By next year it (home matches) should be open to the public as I see it. By then l believe the pandemic situation will be under control,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim hoped that the public will be allowed to play football and futsal by end of the year.

Football and futsal are among the sports which are not allowed to be played at the moment.

“It will all depend on the pandemic situation and for Sarawak Disaster Management Committee and the Sarawak Health Department to decide when the two sports can be opened to the public,” he said.