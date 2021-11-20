Archbishop supports postponed schedule for 2021 SPM exam

KUCHING (Nov 20): The schedule to hold elective 2021 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination papers on Fridays and Sundays in March 2022 is a practical decision made in the best interests of students and schools, says Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kuching Most Revd Simon Poh.

He hoped this decision made by Ministry of Education (MoE) will not be an issue as the rationale to hold SPM examination on Fridays and Sundays is to ensure the new 2022 academic school term can be smoothened out while the schooling schedule for non-public examination students is not affected.

“By comparing the examination schedule and school term as well as having consulted our St Joseph School SPM schedules, I deduced that the reason for compacting the examination to 19 days is fit it into the March school break so as not to disrupt lessons for other years. Hence Sundays and Fridays will be utilised to include all subjects.

“I have written a letter to our Catholic mission schools to share my views so this matter would not be turned into a religious issue when it is a practical decision to fit in the Form Five SPM examination that has to be postponed to March 2022,” he said in a statement issued late Thursday night.

In the letter to the Catholic mission schools shared by Poh, he had amongst others stated that normally Sundays and Fridays are avoided for public examinations due to practical and pastoral reasons.

In analysing the 2022 term break (Feb 25 – March 20), and school reopening on March 21, he said everyone can see that the SPM examinations from March 2 to 20 was specifically scheduled during term break before school students return to school.

He pointed out the SPM 2022 written examination period has been compressed into 19 days instead of the being spread over for four to five weeks as in past years before the pandemic.

He also said the month of February 2022 is used for practical examinations such as oral and listening for Bahasa Malaysia and English, and practical papers for Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

“Thus, the SPM (Written) examination can only be done in March 2022 after the practical examination are completed and to be compressed to March 2-20 so school can reopen for other students March 21, 2022.

“Though both Fridays and Sundays are affected because of this shorten period, it is good to note that the examination subjects on Sundays are elective subjects and not major papers,” he said.

Poh in the letter also said students need not wait out four to five weeks to complete SPM examination after it was postponed from December 2021, adding that the uncertainty of waiting is unhealthy for these students mentally.

Nonetheless, he noted that school break for some teachers helping with the examination during may be affected, a sacrifice for the good these students.

” For School administration, this schedule would enable the examination to be completed during school break without disrupting regular classes when school reopens,” he stated, adding that previously due to shortage of classrooms for examination, some classes were cancelled or replaced on Saturdays.

“I believe it is a blessing for the already stretched school administration and personally support this well-thought through schedule in view of the pandemic,” he added.

There are about 60 Catholic mission schools in the state with 30 in Kuching.