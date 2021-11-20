BN wins two-thirds majority in Melaka

MELAKA (Nov 20): Barisan Nasional (BN) officially won the Melaka state election tonight, with a two-thirds majority.

The Election Commission (EC) announced the final official result at 11.11pm, for the state seat of Pengkalan Batu, which was won by Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Umi Kalsom Nordin with a slim 131-vote majority.

BN’s chief minister candidate Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali won in Lendu, while his PN counterpart Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin lost against Melaka Umno chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof in Tanjung Bidara.

Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) main party PKR, meanwhile, lost in all 11 seats that it contested, and saw its state chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin losing in Paya Rumput.

PH’s chief minister candidate Adly Zahari, however, managed to defend his Bukit Katil seat.

Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) component parties PAS and Gerakan also did not win any seat.

Where BN won

– Asahan

– Ayer Limau

– Ayer Molek

– Durian Tunggal

– Duyong

– Gadek

– Kelebang

– Kuala Linggi

– Lendu

– Machap Jaya

– Pantai Kundor

– Paya Rumput

– Pengkalan Batu

– Rembia

– Rim

– Serkam

– Sungai Rambai

– Taboh Naning

– Tanjung Bidara

– Telok Mas

Where PN won:

– Bemban

– Sungai Udang

Where PH won

– Ayer Keroh

– Bandar Hilir

– Bukit Katil

– Kesidang

– Kota Laksamana

– MalayMail