Melaka polls: EC declares three wins for BN in Taboh Naning, Tanjung Bidara and Ayer Limau

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 20): The Election Commission (EC) has announced the first official results of the 15th Melaka state election with the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition emerging victorious in three seats.

They are Taboh Naning, Ayer Limau and Tanjung Bidara.

According to the EC, BN’s Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh trumped PN’s Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin with a thin majority of 364 votes in the hot seat of Tanjung Bidara.

Ab Rauf garnered 3,559 votes while Mas Ermieyati obtained 3,195 votes. Pakatan Harapan’s Zainal Hassan only managed a mere 489 votes.

In Taboh Naning, BN’s Zulkiflee Mohd Zin garnered 3,170 votes over his closest rival, Perikatan Nasional’s Abu Hashim Abdul Samad who managed just 1,345 votes in the three-cornered fight.

Zulkiflee won with a majority of 2,146 votes. PH’s Zairi Suboh followed closely at 1,024 votes obtained.

In Ayer Limau, BN’s Datuk Hameed Basheer obtained 3,838 votes over his closest rival from PN’s Dr Nordina Abd Latif who obtained 2,753 votes.

