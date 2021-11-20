Five persons arrested for suspected drug trafficking

KUCHING (Nov 20): Four male and a female suspects have been arrested by the Padawan District police for allegedly trafficking drugs at a carpark in MJC Batu Kawa around 1.50pm Thursday.

District police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement yesterday said 20 packets of drugs believed to be syabu worth RM14,500 were found on them during the arrest.

“The suspects, aged from 22 to 32, were seated inside two parked cars when they were approached and checked by policemen,” said Abang Zainal.

One of the suspects handed police a bag which contained packets of drugs weighing 143g.

“All four male suspects tested positive for amphetamine while the female suspect tested negative,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Abang Zainal added that checks on one of the vehicles revealed that the chassis number had been tampered with, which raised the possibility that it was a stolen vehicle. Police were investigating.