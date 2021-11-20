Foreigner jailed for using MyKad to get vaccinated

LAHAD DATU (Nov 20): A foreigner who used a copy of another person’s MyKad to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine in Lahad Datu was ordered to be jailed one year by the Magistrate’s Court.

The woman had used the copy of the MyKad belonging to Marujum Pengiran at a vaccination centre in Lahad Datu on August 17 and September 7 this year.

She was charged with three offences under Regulation 25(1)(e) of National Registration Regulations 1990 (Amendment 2007), one was using a copy of the MyKad belonging to Marujum Pengiran while the remaining two offences were using the document at the vaccination centre on August 17 and Sept 7 this year to obtain the vaccine.

The accused was arrested on Nov 16 at the Lahad Datu Registration Department office.

Magistrate Ryan Sagirann Rayner Jr. when sentencing the woman, ordered that the jail term commence from the date of her arrest.