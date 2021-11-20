Gulf, Asian nations must remain vigilant in fighting extremism – Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 20): Gulf and Asian nations must be vigilant in the fight against extremism, and must not take their eyes off this war, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

Hishammuddin said the developments in Afghanistan may serve as a morale-booster to dormant militant groups in Southeast Asia, giving rise to the concern that both regions may once again become a haven for terror groups seeking a new base.

He said while the world focuses on COVID-19, it has given the impression that terrorism and extremism have taken a back seat, and governments must not allow this to cloud their judgement and lull them into a false sense of security.

“The moment extremists feel we are distracted is the moment they intensify their evil intentions,” he said in his speech delivered virtually at the Second Plenary Session of The IISS Manama Dialogue, held in Manama, Bahrain today.

Also present were Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal Farhan Al Saud, National Security Advisor for the United Kingdom, Sir Stephen Lovegrove and International Institute for Strategic Studies director-general and chief executive Dr John Chipman.

The senior minister said both regions had an opportunity to forge a better future together in a new global landscape as the world transitions into endemicity and must not squander away this.

He said Gulf and Asian nations must find commonalities and nurture them across the different sectors as two regions, connected by so many commonalities.

“We must work hard now, to secure the future we want for our children and grandchildren. We owe it to ourselves, to build a solid foundation for this vision of a shared future.

“We must be able to chart our own joint destiny. We must avoid being pulled away in different directions, and forge singularity in vision,” he said. – Bernama