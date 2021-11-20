ICU bed usage rate for Covid-19 in Sarawak rises slightly to 56.7 pct

KUCHING (Nov 20): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate rose slightly to 56.7 per cent yesterday.

This was the seventh highest in the country, according to a Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic.

Malaysia as a whole recorded 64.5 per cent of ICU bed usage yesterday, according to the infographic posted on MoH’s Facebook page today.

Klang Valley wrote the highest ICU bed utilisation rate at 85.6 per cent followed by Kelantan (77.6 per cent), Penang (71 per cent), and Perak (68.9 per cent).

Other states that recorded lower ICU bed usage than the national rate included Melaka (60.9 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (60.5 per cent), Sabah (53.7 per cent), Johor (52.3 per cent), Perlis (47.4 pe cent), Terengganu (44.3 per cent), Pahang (44.1 per cent) and Kedah (43.2 per cent).

Labuan had the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate at 13.3 per cent.