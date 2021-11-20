Lui to defend KKCCCI presidency

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 20): Incumbent Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui will be defending his post against Datuk Seri Ling Hie Sing in its upcoming election.

Meanwhile, 55 candidates – 35 from Lui’s team and 20 from Ling’s – will be vying for 35 seats in the Management Committee.

Another five Management Committee members representing trade associations and seven Supervisory Committee members were automatically elected without contest.

Nomination for KKCCCI election was held on Saturday and the election is on November 28.

Lui said he felt compelled to seek another term to take on the arduous task of steering KKCCCI in its present and future developments amid the unprecedented challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I will continue to uphold the spirit of KKCCCI and collective leadership to ensure the century-old KKCCCI brand shines even brighter in the future.”

Lui said he was passionate about KKCCCI, having served more than 30 years in the chamber.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the global economy and businesses.

“In times of adversity, we need to be even more united to assist the government in rebuilding the economy and safeguard the interests of business community.

“I sincerely hope that KKCCCI members will give my team their support for us to continue our service for another term,” he said in a statement.