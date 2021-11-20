Man arrested in Batu Kawa for alleged involvement in fight

KUCHING (Nov 20): A 30-year-old man was arrested by the police at a restaurant in MJC Batu Kawa at around 4.30pm on Nov 18 for his alleged involvement in a fight in Kota Sentosa on Sept 27 earlier this year.

During the alleged incident, a male victim in his 40s suffered injuries to his head and body after he was attacked by the suspect and a group of men armed with machetes and golf clubs.

“Early investigations revealed that the fight was due to family problems,” said Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement last night (Nov 19).

During the arrest, police also seized a motorcycle, smartphone and cockspur blade.

“A background check on the suspect also showed that he has 10 past criminal records for drugs and three other criminal activites,” said Abang Zainal.

He added that the motorcycle seized from the suspect also showed that it had been stolen.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing harm by dangerous weapons or means.

Abang Zainal added that the police are also tracking down the remaining suspect for their alleged involvement in the case.

Those with any information can call the Padawan district police at 082-862233.