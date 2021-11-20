MCA leaders urged not to give up helping ‘Ah Long’ victims, but be smart

JOHOR BAHRU (Nov 20): MCA leaders who are actively assisting members of the public, especially victims of ‘Ah Long’ (loan shark syndicate) members, have been urged not to be daunted but to continue with the good deeds, said Johor MCA Public Complaints Bureau chief Michael Tay Chee Boon.

However, he said that these leaders should, at the same time, be smart and avoid getting into fights or receiving threats that can be life-threatening.

Tay, who has been assisting the victims in the state for about 10 years, said that this was because their role is to assist by holding discussions on ways to solve the problems the victims are facing.

“Don’t be daunted, continue to help the victims but don’t get into fights with these ‘ah long’ members, because our task is to discuss with them and ease the burden of the victims. If we are unable to help, please seek advice from those who are more experienced.

“This is because these illegal money lenders only want the money, so we help the victims by negotiating with them so that the debt can be reduced,” he said at a press conference at his office today.

He was commenting about two MCA leaders in the state who had received threats from the syndicate recently for trying to help a victim.

Tay, who is also the MCA government Affairs Coordination Bureau chief, said he had never received threats or death threats from these illegal money lenders even though he’s been assisting victims for 10 years.

“I know how to handle the issue when a victim comes asking for help, without getting into a fight. These ‘Ah Long’ members only want the money; our job is to discuss with them so that the amount could be reduced,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tay said that every month he received between three and four complaints from victims seeking assistance regarding these illegal money lenders.

On Nov 16, the media reported that Pasir Gudang MCA Public Complaint Bureau chief, Lim Thow Siang received threats from an ‘Ah Long’ member, and the same individual was believed to be the real mastermind behind the threats made against National MCA Public Services and Complaints Bureau deputy chief, Chua Jian Boon. – Bernama