Melaka Health Dept: Alor Gajah voter tests positive for Covid-19, contact tracing underway

MELAKA (Nov 20): A voter in Alor Gajah has been found to be Covid-19 positive as Melaka went to the polls today.

Melaka health director Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman disclosed that the positive result was received after balloting.

He did not disclose the age, gender or any other detail of the infected voter, but said health officials immediately closed the voting stream at the affected polling centre and disinfected the area to reduce further risks of contamination.

The disinfection was done in collaboration with the Fire and Rescue department.

Dr Rusdi added that the Alor Gajah district health office also informed Election Commision (EC) officials.

“The EC have also taken immediate steps to open a new room as a new voting stream utilising new equipment,” he said in a statement this evening.

According to Dr Rusdi, the voter’s positive test result was from a private laboratory. The voter had not displayed any symptoms of the disease while balloting.

“The department views the incident seriously and further and thorough investigation is underway. All close and social contacts are being investigated by the Alor Gajah district health office operations room,” said Dr Rusdi.

He urged the public to refer to official statements from public health officials for clarity. – MalayMail