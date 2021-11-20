Over 1 million hectares of NCR land surveyed under initiative launched in 2010 — DCM

SERIAN (Nov 20): The Land and Survey Department has conducted survey over 1,011,566 hectares (2.49 million acres) of Native Customary Rights (NCR) land since 2010.

In disclosing this, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan says from the total hectareage, 780,203 hectares (1.93 million acres) has been gazetted.

According to him, this has been done since the introduction of the new initiative under the NCR land survey programme in 2010, describing it as an efficient means in determining the boundaries of NCR land.

“The programme is implemented in two stages – with the first stage involving perimeter surveying and gazetting under Section 6 of the State Land Code as Bumiputera Communal Reserves (Agriculture), and the second stage involving the measurement of individual lots and the issuance of land title letters under Section 18 of the State Land Code,” he said in his speech prior to presenting the NCR gazette and land titles at Ranchan Hall here yesterday.

Awang Tengah said the issuance of land titles under Section 18 of the Code would give many benefits to the landowners, including permanent holding on the land lots.

Adding on, he said so far, a total of 47,769 individual lots had been surveyed involving an area of ​​58,371 hectares (144,238 acres).

He said a total of 18,546 lots, covering 42,546 hectares (105,133 acres), had been and would be issued with title deeds under Section 18 of the Code.

“They include a total of 109 land titles (under Section 18 of the Code) to be handed over to 84 recipients in Kampung Pichin in Serian,” he said.