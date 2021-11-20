Police reports against KKCCCI president’s challenger

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 20): Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) leaders have lodged two separate police reports against Datuk Seri Ling Hie Sieng @ Ling Kiong Tieng for his allegations against their president Datuk Michael Lui Yen Sang.

One report was lodged by Lui personally while the other by KKCCCI Vice President Lim Chen Kwong and Datuk Chee Chi Vun. Both were filed at the Luyang police station on Saturday.

Lui who is defending the presidency of KKCCCI against Ling in the upcoming election, said that the police reports were lodged after Ling failed to show proof to substantiate his several accusations of malpractice and corrupt practices against him.

Ling accused Lui of spending close to RM1 million of KKCCCI’s funds when contesting for the Sabah United Chinese Chambers of Commerce’s president post in 2014.

Lui said he felt compelled to lodge the report for the police to investigate the truth as to whether he had actually abused his position as president of KKCCCI and utilized a whopping sum close to RM1 million as alleged by Ling.

“In order to clear my name and to protect KKCCCI from further damage by untrue and malicious accusations from Ling, I have to take this step as I’m duty bound to protect KKCCCI even if I have to subject myself to police investigation.

“He (Ling) always threatened me with investigation by the authorities, but he never proceeded with one.

Instead, he chose to communicate through the media, probably for publication purposes. So, his motive is highly questionable.

“I wish to remind Ling that this is Malaysia and not a cowboy land, where there are laws and regulations in place. In Malaysia, anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and the burden of proof is on the accuser, he who alleges must prove.

“I’m not guilty simply because he (Ling) thinks that I’m guilty and expects me to explain whenever he feels like it, surely not giving him the opportunity to seek cheap publicity. He can now tender all his proof to the police to verify and investigate,” Lui stressed.

To avoid any misperception that one may have against him or KKCCCI, Lui explained that Ling was the deputy president from 2013 to 2018 and committee member 2019-2021.

“As the then deputy president he participated in most meetings and was well aware of the affairs of KKCCCI, especially from 2013 to 2018. If there was any corrupt practices as he alleged, why didn’t he publicize it then?” Lui asked.

“Similarly, to the proposal to amend the Constitution in 2016. He (Ling) claimed that he is compelled to publicize now due to ‘righteousness’ to expose my malpractice and corrupt practices.

“One should ask, what was he doing then? What took him so long to feel righteous? This is highly questionable. With the forthcoming AGM on November 28, some are miraculously inspired. Righteous or opportunistic is easy to distinguish. Most importantly, I wish to remind him that recognition is to be earned and not self proclaimed,” Lui stressed.

Lim and Chee who lodged the police report on behalf of KKCCCI, said that it is totally unacceptable and unbecoming of any member of KKCCCI to accuse the committee members of KKCCCI of malpractice unless he/she can provide evidence to substantiate his/her claim, failing which it will be a direct attack to tarnish and damage the good reputation of KKCCCI.

“With the ongoing investigation, I urge the members of KKCCCI to refrain from making any speculation, instead I trust the right thinking members would be able to differentiate fact and fiction,” Lui added.