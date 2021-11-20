Potential candidate quits PSB after not receiving ‘election budget’

KUCHING (Nov 20): A potential candidate for Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Dr Abang Ahmad Ridzuan Abang Awit, said today that he has quit the party because he was not given the ‘election budget’.

In an interview with The Borneo Post, Ridzuan said that the party leadership did not trust him enough and this was a reason why he decided to withdraw from PSB.

According to him, other PSB potential candidates have signed agreement letters with the party and had been given the election funding.

“But I was not given the election budget for Beting Maro. It would be too late if the election budget was given on or after nomination day.

“Furthermore, anyone can be a potential candidate. In Beting Maro, there could be hundreds of people who can be potential candidates. Simply put, the party did not trust me,” he said.

Ridzuan said that he was pretty certain that other PSB potential candidates had been given the election funding.

He pointed out: “Even though the communication between potential candidates and party leadership is not good, the communication among potential candidates is very good.”

However, he stressed that he has his own principles and made the call to quit PSB.

“I resigned from PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu) to join PSB in 2019. I have been promoting PSB otherwise no one would know PSB,” he said.

Ridzuan added he did not want to comment further, especially not to tarnish the image of PSB even though the party did not trust him.