Pustaka Miri to host virtual talk on bipolar disorder this Monday

MIRI (Nov 20): Pustaka Miri will conduct a virtual talk on ‘Health Community-Mental and Bipolar Disorder’ this Monday (Nov 22) via Pustaka Negeri Sarawak Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Set to commence at 10am, the session will feature Frederick Tonen, a medical officer of Miri Hospital’s Psychiatric Unit, who will be discussing the subject of bipolar disorder with the participants, as well as the genetic factors and other issues relevant to the condition.

The moderator will be Pustaka Miri assistant librarian Muhammad Annwar Adenan.

Bipolar is a mental illness that causes dramatic shifts in a person’s mood. Formerly known as manic depression, it is among three serious mental illnesses, and the prevalence for lifetime in the world is estimated to range from 2.6 per cent to 6.5 per cent.

The live talk is run free of charge – follow Pustaka Negeri Sarawak on both Facebook and YouTube to find out more.