Residents want another road built from Jalan Salim to Lane 18

SIBU (Nov 20): Residents of Lane 18, Jalan Salim are hoping that another road can be built from Jalan Salim to Lane 18 (Jalan Salim) to reduce the hassle of making a detour to reach home.

Wong Ching Yong, the potential Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) candidate for Dudong, said he had received complaints from residents of Lane 18 that the existing connecting road was demolished to make way for the laying of underground pipes from Salim Water Treatment Plant to the Farley area.

“As a result, they told me that the residents of Lane 18 have to make a big detour in order to reach their homes. The detour has caused much inconvenience,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The residents also told him that while they warmly welcomed the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) installing bigger underground water pipes to boost the water pressure to the Farley/Sing Kwong area, they were hopeful that the contractor (of this project) would be considerate enough to construct another connecting road from Jalan Salim to Lane 18.

The same evening, Wong contacted the regional manager of JBALB Sibu, Afiza Morshidi for comment.

“She informed me that in the interests of public safety, she would discuss, as soon as possible, the issue with the engineers and the contractor to reinstate a link road from Jalan Salim to Lane 18,” Wong said.