Riverwall project to beautify villages along Sarawak River

KUCHING (Nov 20): A riverwall would be built from Kampung Tanjung to Kampung Tupong here, under Phase 2 of a project slated for Malay villages in Kuching, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Chief Minister said upon completion, the Phase 2 development would serve to beautify the villages and also to facilitate the upgrading of public facilities there.

“Phase 3 will involve the construction of Kampung Lintang Jetty, estimated at RM3.5 million. “The proposed jetty will also include facilities to facilitate jet-ski activities.

“It (the area) will become a place of attraction to those coming to visit Kuching,” he told a press conference yesterday after conducting a working visit on Kampung Lintang, where the first phase of the riverwall construction, spanning from Kampung Bedil to Kampung Lintang, is taking place.

According to Abang Johari, the works would not affect the existing houses in the Malay villages.

“The project serves as a process to upgrade the local Malay villages, which are located along the Sarawak River, to make them more presentable.

“Lots of our villages and longhouses are by the river. They include those in Lubok Antu, Kapit, Dalat, Limbang, Belaga, Lawas and also in Kuching.

“More importantly, our projects do not affect the existing houses.”

Abang Johari said in Kuching, once the riverbank project had reached completion, visitors would get to see a beautiful landscape along the river upon boarding the Sarawak River Cruise.

“The whole river up, to Jalan Satok, would become lively, and people would want to take our river cruise – for honeymoon, even.”

Abang Johari pointed out that all the facilities must be in place in order to attract visitors to the city.

He said the state government also had a plan to set up a tea house next to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex to attract Western travellers.

“The ‘orang Putih’ (Westerners) like it (tea house), so we would develop a tea house. It would be just nice; then, we would have the jetty so they could have river experience.”

Abang Johari believed that the Sarawak River boat operators would have new businesses once the riverwall project had reached completion.

‘They can even review their charges later, so the benefits (of the project) would be across society,” he said, adding that tourists would also get to taste local delicacies such as ‘mee jawa’, ‘laksa’ and the traditional Malay cakes.

Abang Johari also said the project should reach completion by the end of next year, pointing out that it would take about 24 months to construct the jetty.

Among those present was Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, who is also Samariang incumbent.