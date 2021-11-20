Sabah art veterans receive long-awaited recognition

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 20): Forty Sabahan veterans who have contributed to the art industry were given their long-awaited recognition during the 2021 National Senior Citizens Policy (DWEN) celebration here on Saturday.

The programme saw the Sabah Education Department honour 40 senior citizens, aged above 60, who have contributed to the state in the field of singing, acting, dancing and writing.

Sabah’s legendary entertainer Abu Bakar Ellah said that the artists here have been waiting for this moment for quite some time.

“This is what we have been hoping for. Hopefully, there will be more agencies in the art industry that will give us recognition,” he told reporters.

Abu Bakar, who is more fondly known as Ampal, said that these veterans deserve acknowledgement, as they too are contributors to Sabah.

“Award us while we are still alive. Don’t award us only after we have passed away,” he said.

Former Tokoh Teater Sabah in the year 2000, Osman Nasroh said that the ceremony came as a pleasant surprise for him.

“This was a surprise to us as this was the first time such an event was organised for us,” he said, describing the ceremony as ‘invaluable’.

“As veterans, we were very excited about this. This appreciation ceremony was indeed a noble effort by the Sabah State Education Department,” he added.

Osman opined that the other relevant departments would also take the same step in honouring the art veterans in the state.

He also said that he was pleased to have been given the opportunity to teach the students who were involved in this year’s installment of the DWEN programme about his craft.

Forty secondary school students from various districts in Sabah were chosen to be a part of this year’s programme.

The ceremony was officiated by Sabah Education Director Datuk Mistrine Radin.

“We chose art as the theme for this year because many of our students are involved in the art industry, be it singing, music and dancing … this is what is special about Sabah.

“I want our students to appreciate and know that Sabah has always been great in the field of art,” she told reporters.

Mistrine hoped that the DWEN programme would also be held at the school and district levels in the future.

In 2019, the theme for DWEN was to honour the former football players in Sabah. No celebration was held the following year to the Covid-19 pandemic.