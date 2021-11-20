SUPP chief coy on his party fielding MBKS mayor in coming election

KUCHING (Nov 20): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president was coy when reporters asked him whether Kuching City South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng has been included the party’s candidates list for the coming polls.

He evaded answering the question by saying SUPP would field anyone that it deems can potentially win big in the next state election.

“We need to submit the names of the candidates whom we consider to have the highest chances of winning the votes and becoming elected representatives (from SUPP).

“It is impossible for us to choose a candidate who does not have that potential,” he said when met after officiating at the opening ceremony of Kota Padawan Recreational Park here yesterday.

Dr Sim then quoted former chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, who once said: ‘Anything can happen at the last minute, and anyone can be a candidate’.

He added that SUPP had submitted to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg a list of candidates whom SUPP regarded as having the potential to win in the 20 seats the party planned to contest in the next state election.

The SUPP chief pointed out that there would be no Barisan Nasional (BN) direct candidate this time.

“All potential candidates have been informed in advance that if they have not come down and carry out responsibilities at grassroots level in recent years, then it’s a bit too late.

“People would start judging and it’s impossible to get emotional votes from the people just by words,” he stressed.

“It is undeniable that many candidates used to gain votes after playing on the people’s emotions, but this is no longer practical now.”

Dr Sim also expressed his hope that Sarawakians would vote based on ‘what they saw with their eyes and what they felt in their hearts’.

The event yesterday was also attended by Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang, who is also Batu Kitang incumbent.