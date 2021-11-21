At least one PEDi in every state constituency – Annuar Musa

BERA (Nov 21): The government aims to set up at least one Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) in every state constituency in the country, according to Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) with the cooperation of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and other relevant agencies will ensure smooth running of the initiative, besides providing the necessary aid and methods that could be used by micro, small and medium entrepreneurs to promote their products.

“Through this initiative, the entrepreneurs may be able to learn the best ways to market their products using a video or something like that, and I’m sure that with the right marketing strategy, especially through a digital channel, it can help expand the market for the products to the best level possible.

“The movement control and Covid-19 had expedited the digitalisation process and we can see how important it is to all segments of society including those in the rural areas…we don’t want to have a digital gap.”

He said this to reporters after the launch of PEDi by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at Kampung Durian Tawar, here today.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

Annuar said a special allocation of up to RM50,000 a year will be given to each PEDi through the MCMC for the purpose of organising necessary programmes.

“We target 800,000 small entrepreneurs to benefit from PEDi…each PEDi can offer its programmes to at least 1,000 participants as the programmes are all short-term programmes and they can choose the modules they want to follow,” he said.

He said each PEDi will have its own advisory panel that will offer its advice and recommendations.

To ensure that no one will be left behind in the era of digitalisation, it was also recommended that such a centre be set up at every public housing project (PPR) area, he added. – Bernama