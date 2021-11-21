Chamber to compensate for land encroachment

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 21): Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) will table two motions pertaining to its cemetery at Mile 5.5 Jalan Tuaran encroaching on a land belonging to Crest Megaway Sdn Bhd in its annual general meeting (AGM) on Nov 28.

The first motion seeks to obtain endorsement from members to compensate Crest Megaway a sum of RM520,900 for 82 graves that have encroached on the company’s land.

KKCCCI president Datuk Michael Lui, deputy president Datuk Chang Chin Shin, JP and vice president Datuk Chee Chi Vun have represented KKCCCI in three meetings with the landowner on Feb 18, May 27 and Oct 4.

The chamber disagreed with relocating the affected graves and proposed monetary compensation to purchase the encroached land and transferred its ownership to KKCCCI to resolve the issue once and for all.

As KKCCCI is a non-governmental organization (NGO), it could only offer the landowner a sum of RM520,900 as per the original selling price of the graves.

The second motion is to seek authorization for the Management Committee to initiate a fund-raising campaign to overcome the shortfall of RM479,100.

The reason being the landowner through its lawyer has declined KKCCCI’s offer to compensate RM520,900 and has instead made a counteroffer of RM1 million for the encroached land, to be paid within three months.

Lui said the encroachment happened in 1990s since the issue came to light, the chamber has never questioned the mistake made by the past leadership.

“There is no point holding our past leaders accountable because that will not solve the problem.

“We believe the best approach is to negotiate with the landowner. After all, we are in the wrong for encroaching the land.”

As the matter involved 82 graves, he said the chamber must exercise caution in handling the issue.

He said the chamber was adamant about its decision not to relocate the graves because they were the final resting place of the deceased, nor would it be acceptable to the family members.

Under such circumstances, Lui said KKCCCI proposed to offer monetary compensation to purchase the affected area to resolve the dispute once and for all.

“As KKCCCI is a non-profit organization, we are only able to offer RM520,900 to the landowner based on the original selling price of the graves.

“We hope members will understand the chamber’s predicament and support the first motion.”

He continued to say that the chamber was compelled to table the second motion after the landowner turned down KKCCCI’s offer to compensate RM520,900 and counteroffered RM1 million for the affected land.

“We are of the view that the Management Committee should take up the responsibility to raise fund for the shortfall of RM479,100 in order to resolve the issue amicably.

“As such, I hope our members will endorse both motions.”