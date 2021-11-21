Chan surprised did not make into Sabah DAP’s top 15

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 21): Former Sabah DAP secretary Chan Foong Hin vowed to continue to work with the new DAP Sabah committee members to continue on with the push for a Malaysian Malaysia.

Chan in a statement on Sunday said he will also continue to uphold the three core values of the party’s main ideology and social democracy, namely freedom, solidarity and justice.

“As most of you should be aware by now, I did not make it into the Sabah DAP’s top 15 in today’s DAP Sabah Congress and elections. It was an unexpected result which caught me by surprise. I wish to congratulate all the winners and wish the new committee members all the best leading DAP Sabah,” said Chan.

He expressed gratitude to all the delegates present at the party’s congress and elections in Sandakan on Sunday.

“My gratitude to those who voted for me and did not vote for me. I accept the results with an open heart and am humbled all the same. This was not the first time I had faced defeat in the DAP state election – the last time was in November 2015. In fact, I had lost once contesting in the Tawau parliamentary seat in 2008, but that did not deter me from continuing to work hard,” he said.