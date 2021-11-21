Chin re-elected as LDP president, Yong deputy

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 21): Incumbent Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin was re-elected unopposed to lead the party for another term, while the present secretary-general Datuk Yong Wui Chung was elected as the new deputy president without contest.

LDP will hold its 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 5 as a hybrid event involving both physical and virtual attendance.

Yong, who is the organizing chairman, said the AGM would be held at 1pm, while the general meeting of the Central Youth and Women Movements would take place the day before on December 4 at 1pm.

Both meetings will be held in a hybrid manner due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the party has limited physical attendance to 50 members in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Hence, he said central delegates who wish to attend the AGM in person were required to register at LDP headquarters while others would have to participate in the meeting virtually when the capacity limit was reached.

Meanwhile, LDP vice president cum Election Committee chairman Datuk Chin Shu Ying announced that all candidates for the positions in the Supreme Council, Central Youth and Women Movements were elected without contest.

“After the AGM on December 5, Datuk Chin Su Phin and Datuk Yong Wui Chung will officially assume their posts as president and deputy president of the party respectively.”

On the other hand, LDP president Datuk Chin Su Phin chaired the last Supreme Council of this term on yesterday.

He thanked all 26 divisions for holding their divisional meetings, adding that most divisions were now led by young leaders, in line with the party’s rejuvenation and reformation goals.

He said the AGM had to be conducted in a hybrid manner due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He urged the central delegates to attend the AGM virtually on December 5 and the Central Youth and Women Movement’s AGM on December 4.