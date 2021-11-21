Covid-19: 97.95 pct of Sarawak’s 245 new cases in Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Nov 21): Sarawak today recorded 245 new Covid-19 cases, with 97.95 per cent of the cases being asymptomatic or displaying mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, the committee said that 94 cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) while 146 were in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“One Category 3 (pneumonia) case was recorded while two each were recorded in Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen) and Category 5 (pneumonia and requiring ventilator support),” it said.

The cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak now stands at 249,336.

On the breakdown of cases, SDMC said that four districts recorded double-digit cases with Kuching leading with 70 cases followed by Miri (59); Bintulu and Sibu (21); and Lawas (15).

A total of 26 districts recorded single-digit case, with Kanowit recording nine; Serian and Limbang (6); Pusa (5); Kapit (4); Betong (3); two cases each in Sarikei, Mukah, Sri Aman, Dalat, Selangau and Lubok Antu; and one case each in Samarahan, Simunjan, Lundu, Saratok, Asajaya, Bau, Subis, Meradong, Tebedu, Sebauh, Tatau, Bukit Mabong, Marudi and Julau.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that three Covid-19 fatalities were recorded in Sarawak from Nov 16 to Nov 20.

The death on Nov 16 was a Brought In Dead (BID) case involving a woman aged 62 whose body was brought to Lawas Hospital on Nov 16. She had comorbidities of high blood, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

It said that the deaths recorded on Nov 20 involved a 39-year-old man from Sibu and a 60-year-old woman from Limbang. The former had cancer and passed away at Sibu Hospital while the latter had asthma and died at Limbang Hospital.

The committee said that no new Covid-19 clusters were reported today and six active clusters remain in Sarawak.