Drainage work at Lorong Bunga Mawar 1, Jalan Tekam to complete in March

SIBU (Nov 21): Construction for the proposed RM1.82 million drainage rectification works at Lorong Bunga Mawar 1 and Jalan Tekam, Lorong 10 is expected to be completed by March 2022.

Sarawak United People’s Party (DUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong said the project contractor had given him the assurance when he visited the site yesterday morning.

“On completion, it will improve the water low at the two areas,” he said.

Wong, also SUPP potential candidate for Dudong in the coming state election, said he received numerous calls from the residents concerning the project before he went to the site.

The residents told him that the project was delayed for almost a year since the piling work was done in December 2020.

Wong admitted the situation was appalling and most of the houses suffered damages whenever there was flood.

“The delay is serious and something must be done to rectify the situation fast,” he added.

The concerned stretch of about 400 meters linking Jalan Bunga Mawar to Lorong 10, Jalan Tekam, has 36 houses.

Many houses are not fit for occupation due to the sinking ground.

Jalan Bunga Mawar Lorong 1 and Jalan Tekam Lorong 10 are also in terrible condition, and the roads need serious upgrading instead of just putting pebbles to level the road, Wong added.

Meanwhile, the project contractor Jackson Ngu, who was also at the site yesterday, said the delay was due to the movement control order (MCO) which caused the shortage of labourers.

“We managed to get a new batch but they left after a certain period. It’s hard to get the labourers because of the MCO,” he said.

He said the underground cables along the two lanes also contributed to the delay.

“Now, we are facing cement shortage problem. Nevertheless, we will start work next week when we have all the necessary materials.”