Education is key towards better future for Kenyah community, says Dennis

KUCHING (Nov 11) Education is the key towards a better future for the Kenyah community, said Telang Usan incumbent Dennis Ngau.

“No matter what our background is or where we come from, what matters the most is the future that we are heading into.

“If we are going to change our future, it must be through education,” said Dennis during an incentive handing out ceremony to the excellent students from the Kenyah community at a hotel here last night.

“As we know, the future does not lay in working in plantations or timber fields. Obtaining knowledge through the proper education is the future.”

He also said that elected representatives have often received appeals from parents who required assistance to obtain electronic gadgets for their children for home learning.

“To be honest, I am quite sad when I was told some families could not afford electronic devices for their children for home learning and sometimes the children need to take turn to use the limited devices available.”

On a separate matter, Dennis, who is Sarawak Tourism Board chairman, said the state’s tourism sector is gradually recovering after multiple lockdowns.

He said there are many places across the state that could potentially be turned into tourism products, including in Baram but road connectivity is the main obstacle being faced.

Touching on the state’s Covid-19 vaccination drive, Ngau hoped local leaders would continue to persuade the Penan community to get themselves vaccinated.

The ceremony last night was organised by Persatuan Kebangsaan Kenyah Sarawak (PKKS) and Persatuan Leto Kenyah Sarawak (PLKS)