GPS will not interfere in how EC is going to set SOPs for Sarawak polls, says Fadillah

KUCHING (Nov 21): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will not interfere in how the Election Commission (EC) is going to set the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the 12th Sarawak state election, said GPS parliamentary chief whip Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

The senior works minister said the EC will determine the SOPs for this coming state polls in Sarawak after holding discussions with the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“Whatever that they decide will be based on the outcome of risk assessments done. In Sarawak, we can see that the Covid-19 trend is on a decline.

“Moreover, Sarawak’s Covid-19 vaccination rate is high and we are in the process of dispensing booster doses too,” he said when met by reporters after attending a function at the Sungai Tengah Matang multipurpose hall here today.

Fadillah, who is also Petra Jaya MP, pointed out that although government hospitals are under the Federal List but the state government had helped financially during this pandemic.

He said the Sarawak government had previously announced several aid packages worth over RM5 billion for the various businesses and the people of Sarawak.

When asked about the Matang Road upgrading project, Fadillah said the state Public Works Department (JKR) had terminated the contract which contractor had failed to deliver the job.

He added Sarawak JKR will put up another tender to award the road upgrading project to a new contractor.

The project, which was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in April 2018, is aimed at upgrading Matang Road to a dual carriage way.