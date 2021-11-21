Health Ministry: Malaysia records another 38 deaths from Covid-19, five brought-in-dead

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 21): The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 38 new deaths due to Covid-19 yesterday, bringing the country’s death toll from the virus to 29,978.

Five of those people lost their lives before they could be treated in hospitals. To date, there have been a total of 6,058 brought-in-dead cases since the start of the pandemic.

Terengganu topped the list by recording 12 deaths, followed by Perak (five), Kedah (four), Sarawak, Kedah and Selangor (four), Sabah (three), Melaka (two), while Kelantan, Johor, Pahang and Kuala Lumpur reported one case each.

No deaths were reported in Negri Sembilan, Perlis, Penang, Labuan and Putrajaya.

The country’s Covid-19 cases dipped below the 6,000-mark once again yesterday, with MoH reporting 5,859 new infections.

This brings cumulative infections in the country to 2,581,747 since the pandemic started.

New infections by state

Selangor continues to top the list of new infections as of midnight with 1,528 cases followed by Kelantan (614), Sabah (545), Johor (499), Penang (367), Kedah (364), Pahang (362), Sarawak (255), Perak (237), Terengganu (225), and Negri Sembilan (223).

Kuala Lumpur recorded 319 new infections, while Melaka — who just went through their 15th state election — recorded 192 new infections.

The remaining three states with cases in the double digits or less are Putrajaya (91) and Labuan and Perlis with 19 each. – Malay Mail