Hot seat Dudong to see at least 3-cornered fight

SIBU (Nov 21): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman, Wong Ching Yong, anticipates at least a 3-cornered fight in the hot seat, and hinted an independent candidate may just join the fray.

Wong, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and SUPP potential candidate for Dudong, revealed of an open letter sent to voters in Dudong from the independent candidate.

He, however, did not go into details, except to say, ‘I have received an open letter to Dudong voters from an independent candidate’.

To a question if votes would be split, following the recent announcement by Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) that they too would contest in Dudong, Wong said it was difficult to say now.

For the record, PBK has named Dr Jane Lau Sing Yee to be fielded in Dudong, while Josephine Lau Kiew Peng will ride on Aspirasi’s ticket.

On whether GPS-SUPP is confident in wresting the Dudong seat this time around, Wong said he has been moving on the ground since August 2019.

“It is really the decisions of the voters that count,” he said.

Asked if the opposition are likely to harp on bread and butter issues, he said urban voters would study the performance of the candidates and the promises made, adding that they were more philosophical.

“Rural voters are getting mature too. They are very keen to see if the promises of the candidates can be achieved and can improve their standards of living,” said Wong.

During the last state election, direct BN candidate for Dudong, Datuk Tiong Thai King won by a majority of 2,146 votes.

There are five state constituencies in Sibu – Bawang Assan, Pelawan, Bukit Assek, Nangka and Dudong.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) holds Bawang Assan and Dudong seats, while Nangka comes under Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), and Democratic Action Party (DAP) holds Pelawan and Bukit Assek seats.