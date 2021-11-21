Man killed after van crashes into concrete road divider at Jalan Sultan Iskandar in Bintulu

BINTULU (Nov 21): A van driver was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a concrete road divider at Jalan Sultan Iskandar here at around 4.30am today.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said the 29-year-old man from Kampung Sayap Jalan Kem Paradise Kota Belud Sabah, died on the spot.

“Prior to the accident, the victim was on his way from Jalan Tun Hussein Onn heading to town centre before losing control of the vehicle and ramming the concrete road divider,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel due to severe injuries.

The case is investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.