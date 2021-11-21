Melaka election: Zahid, Ab Rauf compounded RM10,000 each for breaching Covid-19 SOP

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 21): The Health Ministry today issued a compound worth RM10,000 to Umno president Datuk Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Melaka Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh for breaching Covid-19 regulations during the state election.

The ministry’s investigation found that both Umno men were seen not wearing face masks and were doing house visits two days ago at Masjid Tanah, Melaka.

Last week, national news agency Bernama reported that a total of 16 compounds totalling RM198,000 were issued to political parties and individuals for violating the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Melaka state election from October 25 to November 15.

Melaka Deputy Police chief Datuk Razali Abu Samah said 11 of the compounds were issued by the police, two by the Health Ministry and three by the Integrated Team.

Health Ministry (MoH) on October 24 announced that “any activity, gathering or social events related to the election is not allowed, including the organising of election machinery launches” from October 25 to November 27, with the aim of reducing the spread of Covid-19 infections and to avoid drastic rise in cases.

The extended prohibition period covers both before, during and after the campaign for the Melaka state polls.

Yesterday, the Melaka state poll closed its curtain yesterday after BN won two thirds of the majority.

The veteran coalition won 21 seats while its rival Pakatan Harapan (PH) only managed to secure five seats, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) won two seats. – Malay Mail