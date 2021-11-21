Melaka poll: BN’s two wins by MCA candidates meaningful to party – Wee

MELAKA (Nov 20): MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the party will return the favour to the people in appreciation for being voted into two seats in today’s Melaka state election.

He said the relatively small victory was still meaningful to the party.

“Rest assured, we will take care of the people (in the two constituencies) in appreciation of their support,” said Wee when met outside the Barisan Nasional (BN) Command Centre in Ayer Keroh here tonight.

Earlier, unofficial results saw MCA’s two candidates under the Barisan Nasional banner win in the Kelebang and Machap Jaya state seats.

Wee, who is also the Ayer Hitam MP, said the two wins were good for the party and he was happy with the overall majority that both candidates tallied.

“We (BN) managed to win comfortably this time round,” he said.

Later on his official Facebook page, Wee said the two victories were clear evidence that the people have rejected Pakatan Harapan (PH) which failed to govern Melaka well after being given the mandate in the last general election.

He said PH’s failure to fulfill its manifesto promises also led to the public rejecting them.

“MCA’s success in winning the two seats from PH is a proud achievement.

“Hopefully, this momentum will be maintained and we will continue to redouble our efforts,” wrote Wee.

In today’s polls, official results put Kelebang’a BN candidate Datuk Lim Ban Hong in the lead with 5,028 votes, with PH candidate and incumbent Datuk Gue Teck trailing closely with 4,152 votes. PN’s candidate Bakri Jamaludin managed with 3,884 votes.

For the Machap Jaya state seat, which saw a five-cornered contest, BN’s Ngwe Hee Sem obtained 3,732 votes in the official tally, snatching the seat from PH candidate Law Bing Haw who managed to poll 2,794 votes.

PN’s candidate Tai Siong Jiul tallied 1,202 votes, while the National Indian Muslim Indian Alliance Party (Iman) candidate Abdul Aziz Osani received 167 votes and Independent candidate Azlan Daud only polled 101 votes. – MalayMail