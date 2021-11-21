Motorcyclist killed in accident involving two other motorcyclists at Jalan Kota Samarahan-Asajaya

KUCHING (Nov 21): A 27-year-old motorcyclist perished in a road accident which involved two other motorcyclists at KM11, Jalan Kota Samarahan-Asajaya at around 7am today.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said the deceased has been identified as Mohd Haffiza Sabli from Kampung Hijrah, Simunjan.

“Early investigations revealed that the deceased was heading towards Asajaya from Kota Samarahan when he allegedly entered the oncoming lane and collided head-on with another motorcyclist,” said Alexson.

He added that the second motorcyclist, a 36-year-old male, suffered serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Sarawak Heart Centre.

Riding behind the second motorcyclist was a 27-year-old male who lost control of his machine and crashed while trying to avoid the collision in front of him.

From that crash, the victim was lucky to have escaped with only minor injuries.

Both injured victims are from Kampung Sebandi Matang, Asajaya.

“The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical personnel,” said Alexson adding further that the case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.