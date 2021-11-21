New SIB Church Kampung Muhibbah officially opens

MIRI (Nov 21): Minister of Transport, Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the setting up of Unit For Other Religion (Unifor) is clear proof of the state government’s commitment to uphold religious unity in Sarawak.

“Unifor was set up by the GPS government in 2017 to look into the welfare of religion other than Islam in Sarawak.

“Through this unit, the Sarawak government has set aside special funding to help them build or upgrade their houses of worship as well as improve its facilities,” he said in a press statement after officiating the opening of Sidang Injil Borneo (SIB) new church at Kampung Muhibbah here yesterday.

Construction of the RM300,000 new church building started May 2015 and was fully completed and officially handed over to the church committee this June 30 although the pandemic had temporarily halted works.

Meanwhile, church chairman Deacon Ahas Laing thanked Lee for his support and help with the new church building project.

“We are thankful and grateful to Dato Sri Lee for helping us get all the relevant authorities to expedite their work throughout the construction of the church, including the Land and Survey Department, Sarawak Energy Berhad as well as Laku,” he said.

Also present were SIB Sarawak deputy president Rev Dr Henry Padin, SIB pastors and committee members of SIB Church Kampung Muhibbah.