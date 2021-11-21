Peace, political stability, business friendly policies enable Sarawak to be among nation’s top investment destinations – Awang Tengah

SIBU (Nov 21): The peace and political stability enjoyed in the state, coupled with the business friendly policies offered by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government have enabled Sarawak to be among the top investment destinations in the country, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“No foreign investors would come if there is no peace and no political stability. We are able to generate healthy income streams for us to spend on infrastructure such as roads and bridges; utilities; education; Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang; welfare assistance, and so on for the benefit of the people,” he said when officiating at Sarawak Association of Maritime Industries (Samin) Book of Sarawak 2021 launching ceremony here last night.

Awang Tengah said despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Sarawak was able to attract RM15.7 billion of investments last year, which was the second highest in Malaysia after Selangor and over the past many years, Sarawak had been among the top four investment destinations in the country.

“These achievements clearly signify the high-level of confidence that the investors, particularly the foreign investors have on the leadership of the GPS government led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he said.

Awang Tengah said Sarawak is the only state which has invested in three universities namely Swinburne University of Technology in Kuching, Curtin University in Miri and UTS in Sibu because the GPS-led government knows the importance of university education.

“We want every Sarawakian to be given the opportunity to study at university either locally or abroad. It is important that we develop our human capital so that there is always a ready pool of talented and skilled workforce for our industries.”

Therefore, he believed that the business communities in Sibu will be wise enough to see what the GPS government has done for the people and the business communities.

“Your continued support is paramount to ensure that our policies and the Post Covid-19 Development Strategies 2030 can be implemented without any interruption,” Awang Tengah added.

During the event, he reiterated the Sarawak government’s full support for the maritime industry and congratulated Samin on the successful publication of the Book of Sarawak 2021.

“I hope the Book will be a very useful source of reference on Sarawak’s maritime industries,” he said.

He also congratulated Samin president Dr Renco Yong on Samin’s publication of the “Sarawak Maritime Industries: A Catalyst for Growth” Book, which is a collaboration between the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Mintred) and Samin.

Awang Tengah, said the Book of Sarawak 2021 is aimed at providing updates on the latest information on the categories of shipbuilding and ship repair (SBSR) as well as the supporting industries in Sarawak.

“The findings of this research will provide strategic inputs for the industry and government to develop and strengthen the maritime industry. The Book contains useful statistics and interesting articles written by members of Samin that documents the various stages of the development of state’s maritime industry,” he said.

Yong also spoke at the event in addition to organising chairman Ling Tiu Khing and chief editor of Samin, Ferdinand Wong.

Among those present were International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Assistant Minister, Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, honorary life founding president of Samin and president of United Chinese Association Sibu, Ngieng Ping Sing and Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng.