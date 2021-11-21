Perkemas wants Dr Abg Nawawi to stand in Beting Maro

KUCHING (Nov 21): Persatuan Kemajuan Melayu Saribas (Perkemas) has openly called for a new face from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) to stand in Beting Maro.

Its president Abang Kiprawi Abang Abdul Latip said Perkemas leaders and members in Beting Maro would like businessman Dr Abang Nawawi Abang Dahlan to be nominated by PBB top leadership as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate there.

He said it is time for incumbent Razaili Gapor to give way to a new face after serving Beting Maro for two terms or 10 years.

“For us and the majority of people in Beting Maro, we feel it is time for our constituency to be represented by a new face who is not just a professional but a local of that area, who can bring new ideas and targets for socio-economic development.

“Lately, our district is ranked among the poorest districts in Malaysia. For the sake of our young generation, we want this position to be improved.

“Therefore, we have high hopes that this new candidate can bring changes and transformation. This new candidate whom we refer here has a lot of support among the people in Beting Maro,” he said in a statement.

On why they wanted Abang Nawawi as the new candidate, he said Abang Nawawi is a local of Beting Maro who is highly educated, having graduated with a Doctorate in Business Administration from Australia.

“He is a businessman and also a part time lecturer in a local university. He has been quietly helping us in the constituency, either by giving aid to surau and the poor and also giving assistance and advice to locals who want to venture into business,” he added.

Abang Kiprawi, who claimed Perkemas has 10,000 members, said they hoped the top leadership in PBB would listen to their request so that the best candidate would be picked to win Beting Maro for GPS.

“We thank Razaili Gapor who has served us for two terms. We have high hopes that he can work together with the new candidate if chosen for the solidarity of GPS and PBB and for development in Beting Maro,” he said, adding that they are loyal supporters of PBB president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.